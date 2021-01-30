James Investment Research Inc. Sells 18,128 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 68.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 430.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $12,673,867. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

