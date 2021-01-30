James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ingles Markets worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 6.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $963.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

