James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $20,317,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4,638.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 263,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $106.67.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PIPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

