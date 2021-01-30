James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,874 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 289,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

