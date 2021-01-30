James Investment Research Inc. Sells 45,028 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,028 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average of $157.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $139.01 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.