James Investment Research Inc. Sells 59,988 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,988 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

