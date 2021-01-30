James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PROG stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74.
Several research firms recently commented on PRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.
PROG Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
Read More: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.