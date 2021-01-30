James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

