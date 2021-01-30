Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,454 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,938,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,065,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

