Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 195.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its 200 day moving average is $167.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $192.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.