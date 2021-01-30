Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,897 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Exelon by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $201,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Exelon by 3.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Exelon by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 108,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.