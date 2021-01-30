Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,191 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

