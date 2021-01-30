Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,039 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

AOS stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $60.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

