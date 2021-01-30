Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,209 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.80% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

