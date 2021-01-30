Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 201.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $145.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

