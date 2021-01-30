Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.8% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.