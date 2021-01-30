Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,042 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $300.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

