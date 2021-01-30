Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,365 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $785,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,389 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

