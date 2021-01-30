Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,859 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 163,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $248.53 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

