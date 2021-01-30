Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 507 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

Shares of CHTR opened at $607.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $644.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.42. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.13. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

