Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,708 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $364.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.13. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

