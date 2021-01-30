Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after buying an additional 315,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,980,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,716,000 after buying an additional 160,935 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 475,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $123.76 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

