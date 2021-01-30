Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after purchasing an additional 545,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,292,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,715,000 after acquiring an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of CINF opened at $84.09 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

