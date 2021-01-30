Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 247.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.66. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

