Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after buying an additional 92,903 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $32,394,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $296.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.65. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.14.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

