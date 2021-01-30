Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.88 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,385,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KSU opened at $202.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.02 and a 200 day moving average of $187.36. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.