Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,875,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

