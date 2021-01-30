Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,913 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,601.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 218,439 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $540,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS:PAVE opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.