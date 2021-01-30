Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $1,359,584. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $302.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.62 and its 200-day moving average is $335.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

