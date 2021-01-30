Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,042 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $27.05 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

