Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,855,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.