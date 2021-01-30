Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Equifax by 50.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 208,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,789,000 after purchasing an additional 174,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $177.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.91.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

