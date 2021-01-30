Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

