Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $6.12 Million in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 344,765 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.28% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $35.33 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

