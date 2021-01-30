Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of RPM International worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.