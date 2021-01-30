Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.81. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.