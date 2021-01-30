Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Chemed worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 66,371.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $27,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Chemed by 207.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $11,348,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CHE opened at $517.90 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.77 and a 200-day moving average of $499.03.
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
Read More: What is a Derivative?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.