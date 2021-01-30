Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Chemed worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 66,371.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $27,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Chemed by 207.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $11,348,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE opened at $517.90 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.77 and a 200-day moving average of $499.03.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.