Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 12,143 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Royce Value Trust worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,471,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,166,000 after buying an additional 320,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RVT opened at $16.58 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $17.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

