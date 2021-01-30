Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $165.71 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $195.11. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.