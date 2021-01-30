Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,496,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $88.86.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

