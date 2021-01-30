Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,831,000 after buying an additional 216,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $87,148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $69,977,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

