Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after acquiring an additional 754,417 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after buying an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after buying an additional 428,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,471,000 after buying an additional 230,388 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after buying an additional 219,988 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

