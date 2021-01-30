Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBDQ. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 692,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 140,225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

