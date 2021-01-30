Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 209,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $50.01 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

