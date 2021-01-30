Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 119,220 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in The Kroger by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of KR opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $18.00 per share. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 208.70%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

