Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $578,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

