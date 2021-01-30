Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 19,784 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,784 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

