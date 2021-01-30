Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,599 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

