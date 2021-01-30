Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 362 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $217,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,944.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,133.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,898.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

