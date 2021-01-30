Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,543 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Woodward worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $111.95 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.