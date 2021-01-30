Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 964 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

NYSE CE opened at $122.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.68. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

